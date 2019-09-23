Mentor program helping students at Loy and Chief Joe Elementary

GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Public Schools and StarBase 2.0 have teamed up to get mentors for science, technology, engineering, and math.
S.T.E.M is one of the key pieces to education across the United States and making sure our students are prepared as possible for these programs is just as important.
Now you have a chance to help these students by becoming a mentor in the Starbase 2.0 after school mentoring program.
You may be saying to yourself I’m not a teacher can I teach these subjects?
Well, there will be teachers leading the programs and a training session geared to prepare all the mentors for the sessions.
“You just need to be 19 years old and older pass a background check and just be interested in working with kids if you have a stem background that’s fantastic but it’s certainly not needed we will teach you everything you need to know,” said Wendy Fechter, Director, Starbase
The program kicks off tomorrow and will run through the 29th of October at Loy and Chief Joe elementary.
If you are interested in becoming a mentor or joining the program you can call Starbase at 406-791-0806 or email WendyFechter@mt.gov for an application.