Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AVERAGING BETWEEN 15 AND 20 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE MID 80S TO LOWER 90S. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW FIRE STARTS COULD BE DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN BECAUSE OF THE LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&