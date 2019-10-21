CASCADE COUNTY - Meals on Wheels urgently needs help this week to continue service to their clients!
Due to staff illnesses, they are very short staffed this week and need the community to step in and help fill the gaps. They need people daily who could either help with getting the meals ready to go (counted out and into coolers); prep for the next day; and/or drive a small route. Packing meals for delivery would be around 8-8:30 a.m. and last for 2-3 hours.
Assisting with service in Centerville would be on Thursday starting at about 10:30-11 a.m. This task takes about three hours. This involves getting the hot boxes out to Centerville and then helping to serve about 10 people lunch.
Even if you cannot stay through the whole shift, Meals on Wheels would be grateful for the help you can give. If you have any wiggle room in your schedule, please call Teresa at 454-6993 or Kim at 454-6990 and let them know your availability.