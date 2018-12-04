Meagher County Resident want Private Land Open to Public

Residents in the area are fighting for answers on why the commission didn't approve the purchase of over 4,000 acres of land. About 30 to 50 people showed up to the the commission meeting to voice there support for this purchase but there were also some who were opposed
The property that everyone is raving about is Holmstrom Sheep Creek Ranch. It's private land surround by public land. Outdoor enthusiasts said they want access to it and in order to get that access Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Forest Service have offered up to buy it. The catch is Meagher county commissioners aren't approving the sale.
The public finally got their chance to voice their opinion hoping they could convince the commissioners to change their minds. We are still waiting on the commissioner to return our calls. Here is what we know so far:
The 4,000+ acres are listed on Premier Inter-mountain Properties website for 7.5 Million dollars
According to a post from the "Into the Little Belt" Facebook page, the current owners are in support of the RMEF and the forest service purchasing the land.
We will keep you updated as more information comes in.