BONNER – In an announcement Saturday, the Montana Department of Transportation says reconstruction work on I-90 at Bonner will resume next week.
Traffic will reportedly be two-way over the eastbound bridge throughout the construction period. MDT says drivers should be aware of decreased speeds over the eastbound bridge from “just before the Bonner interchange to just past the second bridge deck.”
Access to the Blackfoot River will be restricted during spring to reportedly protect recreationalists from construction-related hazards. Additionally, there will also be river closures periodically throughout the rest of construction season.
The two-year project, which costs $15 million, seeks to replace and upgrade 53-year-old bridges spanning the Blackfoot River in the area. Beginning in April, there’ll be work on a two-way traffic routed on the new eastbound bridge to replace the westbound bridge.
To quicken the process, MDT says its working with the Morrison Maierle engineering firm from Helena, and Frontier West LLC, a construction firm based in Missoula.
The upcoming roadwork is scheduled through the summer and fall to November, the second of its two phases since the eastbound bridge completed construction in 2018.
For more information, you can call the MDT hotline at (406) 207-4484 during business hours, or you can text BONNER to 41411 for the latest on river closures during active construction.