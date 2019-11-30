MDT is sharing a list of incidents on Montana's state-maintained highways on 11/30/2019 at 11:00 am. Montana Department of Transportation personnel along with law enforcement and other necessary officials are on the scenes working to take care of these incidents:
I-90 Interstate 90 East Bound closed at Hardin
***Update***Road closed starting on Nov. 29, 2019 at 6:40 p.m.
***Update*** Signs have been put up - big horn county no longer manually directing traffic -**Big Horn County is directing traffic off the interstate at Hardin road conditions are ice and black ice, freezing rain and winds.
I-90 12 Miles East of Livingston
Semi vs. snow plow accident starting on Nov. 30, 2019 at 6:50 am. A semi truck hit MDT snow plow located in median area. West bound and East bound passing lanes are closed in this area. Take it very slow. Emergency personnel are on the scene. Drivers can expect: delays, reduced speeds, single lane traffic.
I-90 I90 East Bound at MM 504
Slide off starting on Nov. 30, 2019 at 4:41 am. A small white PU slide off and in ditch @ mm 504 East bound I90, Big Horn County.
S-540 1/2 Mile South OF Wanigan
Mudslide starting on Nov. 5, 2019 at 3:04 pm continuing mudslide on road. Drivers must find alternate route. Road closed until further notice. Drivers can expect road closures until further notice.
US-191 13 Miles North of the D-Y Junction (Junction of MT 66)
Slide area US191 north of DY Junction starting on Nov.12, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. Travelers should expect reduced speeds and a rough roadway surface until work can begin on this slide area. Speeds may be reduced to 0 - 45 mph.