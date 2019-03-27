McIver Rd. back open in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - Minor flooding continues to impact some main and rural roads in Central Montana. As of today, March 27th, McIver Rd. and Angus Ranch Rd. is back up and running after a large piece of ice was removed creating the road to close earlier this morning.
According to the National Weather Service:
-Rural roads could become impassable today.
-Slow down & take your time.
-Don’t drive through flooded roadways: because you never know if it’s washed out or how muddy it is underneath.
-Watch out for icy roads: as water may have frozen overnight.