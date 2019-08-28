GREAT FALLS- Three McDonald’s restaurants in Great Falls are among more than 10,000 restaurants in the U.S. to offer food delivery.

Local McDonald’s franchisee John Newbury says that McDonald’s has always looked for ways to enhance customers experience and offer convenience.

McDelivery partnered with food delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash in 2017 and has seen positive response from customers.

Customers can place an order through the DoorDash app or on their website, and for a limited time use the discount code DASHMCD for five dollars of their first order of $15 or more through September 9.