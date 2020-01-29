GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly is one of 100s of representatives who signed a letter to President Trump in support of resettling at least 95,000 refugees in states and communities across the U.S.
Meaning Mayor Bob Kelly is in support of welcoming refugees into the City of Great Falls.
According to WelcomingRefugees2020.org, 14 elected officials in Montana signed the letter along with elected officials from 45 other states and Washington D.C. that was sent to the President on September 10, 2019.
Welcoming Refugees 2020 says each fall, the President sets the number of refugees who will be resettled into the U.S. in the upcoming fiscal year.
State and local leaders were able to sign on to a letter to let the President know their communities welcome refugees.
A release issued on November 1, 2019, says the Presidential Determination authorized admission for up to 18,000 refugees to the U.S. for the Fiscal Year 2020 which is just over half of what was authorized the year before.
In 2019, the Presidential Determination authorized admission for up to 30,000 refugees to the U.S., in the 2018 Fiscal Year, it authorized admission for up to 45,000 refugees to the U.S., and in the 2017 Fiscal Year, it authorized admission for up to 110,000 refugees to the U.S.
You can read the whole letter that was sent to the President and see who signed it on the WelcomingRefugees2020.org website here.