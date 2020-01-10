GREAT FALLS - Mayor Kelly brought a new idea to the table to help combat the recent increase in big city like violence here in Great Falls.
During Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, he proposed to have a public discussion on the different issues over the past year, like the triple homicide and the incident with 5-year-old tony Renova.
Mayor Kelly believes this town has a strong community and while the conversation isn’t a direct solution it opens the doors to finding out what in the city can be improved or addressed to make life better for everyone here in Great Falls.
“A lot of people have reached out and said they want to have a broad discussion on this not just from police and an authoritarian type look at that with enforcement,” said Mayor Bob Kelly.
“I think we have a unique opportunity to include the community to hear their concerns, hear their solutions and I think the timing is right based on the responses we have gotten so far,” said Mayor Kelly.
A time and place have not been set for this meeting yet but after a strong positive reaction from the public.
Mayor Kelly is hopeful to have the meeting as soon as possible and believes it will take place at the Civic Center.