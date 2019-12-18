Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM EARLY FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING, WITH THE STRONGEST WINDS OCCURRING FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS AND CAUSE PROPERTY DAMAGE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&