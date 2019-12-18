GREAT FALLS - When he’s not running defense on the football field as one of CMR’s linebackers, a high school senior is helping build the next affordable home for families in the Electric City piece by piece.
“It definitely makes you feel good for sure to know that this will be someone’s home one day, that there’ll be a living room where we’re standing where there’ll be memories made,” said Kaleb Stringer, who decided to get involved in the 2019-2020 High School House program after three years of woodwork classes.
It’s just one of several ways Kaleb gives back to the community.
“Just the reward of helping someone, making them feel better, opening doors. Just a simple way to make someone feel better,” said Kaleb.
This past summer alone, the CMR senior travelled to Houston, Texas with his youth group from Bethel Lutheran Church, volunteering his time to donating books and reaching out to low-income areas to make a difference.
“You just give them a book and it changes their whole mood,” said Kaleb. ”This girl walked out with probably eight books and just a huge smile on her face, and couldn’t stop saying thank you.”
As for why he volunteers so much? Kaleb said his mother played an important part, teaching him right from wrong at an early age through faith.
“She is my everything, she supports me no matter what,” he said.
While Kaleb’s time with football may come to an end once he’s done with high school, he’s looking ahead with eyes set on construction
“I really enjoy doing this. I love coming here every day and working on something new.”
His work ethic and enthusiastic desire to help others is why Kaleb Stringer is Mattress Firm’s Student of the Week.