Amiya Williams isn’t your typical student. In fact, she’s what I call a super-student. Aside from excelling in the classroom, Amiya spends most of her time preparing for her future by participating in school clubs that might not interest the average student.
“I’m part of Key Club, which is a student-led service organization, and we basically are just a volunteer group,” Amiya said. “I’ve been President, Vice President and Secretary of Key Club, and I’m also right now the current Lieutenant Governor of Division Nine for the Montana Board.”
She’s also the President of Business Professionals of America, a group that allows her to compete in various business competitions.
“You could be in Presentation Management; that’s one of the ones that I made it to Nationals in. And the first one, the first year I ever did it, as a freshman, I got to do it for local
businesses, and how you would advertise for local businesses.”
All of her experience in the business world has taught her the importance of giving back, something that peaked her interests when she was just a little girl.
“Getting involved in Girl Scouts when I was in elementary school, I started volunteering just as a young kid, and you don’t even understand a lot of it maybe, but what you get out of it is like, you see someone smile after you serve them food, or different things like that.”
Amiya’s passion for giving has stuck with her. On top of all her other school activities, she’s also involved with Trick or Treat for UNICEF and Special Olympics, and regularly participates in food drives.
“I have a goal of getting 1000 community service hours. So I’m at, I think a little over 600 right now, and so I’m hoping by the end of my high school career that I can reach that 1000.
Just being able to see the positive effect that you’re making to change someone’s life and give them a better direction in life, I really like that aspect of it.”