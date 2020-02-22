GREAT FALLS - With less than a month to go before Spring, it's the perfect time for veggie gardeners to plan ahead. However, preparations can get confusing; with many options to choose from, it can be tricky to find a combination of vegetables that work well together.
"A lot of people don't understand how to plant their garden," said Level 3 Master Gardener Pat Parker. Finding the right crop combo is just one of the principles that he touches on, as he does his best to guide budding and seasoned gardeners alike, through lessons at the Great Falls Ace Hardware Store.
"What I enjoy doing was trying to help educate people. Why things grow, how things grow,” said Parker. “The more people know, the happier they are with their gardening."
It doesn't take an expert to know that planting anything takes time, and while a simple online search can lead to hundreds of ‘quick fixes,’ Parker said the best solutions really depend on what you're growing.
"Some plants use more of one type of fertilizer than another," he explained.
On top of that, testing your soil and looking up the things you need can make a whole world of difference in creating a bountiful harvest.
"Not all fertilizers are equal, and not all lawns are equal," Parker continued.
Growth mediums that help provide nutrients for your crops and soil are just one of many tools you can try for your garden, but whatever you use, Parker said it's important to read instructions on the back.
In the Electric City, Parker recommends growing any sort of corn on your garden’s north side, so they don’t end up overshadowing any other crops. On top of that, he said most crops need at least eight hours of sunlight for any given day.
Most of all, he went on to say how finding a good location can make or break your garden's chances for success.
"How much sun does it get? Do you have water that's nearby?” These were a few questions Parker wants people to think of when they plan their current or future garden.
Parker's gardening lessons are free, and he'll continue hosting them through to late March at least.