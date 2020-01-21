GREAT FALLS- In June of 2014, an active duty member on Malmstrom Air Force Base made a complaint that she was sexually assaulted while receiving a massage at the gym on base.
Court documents say the victim said she received a massage on May 30, 2014, by Gene Lynn Watson, a licensed masseuse who performs massages at the Malmstrom Air Force Base gym.
The victim said during the massage, Watson touched her on the inside of her upper leg and on the top of her breasts and that he also made an inappropriate comment about her breasts.
The victim filed a criminal complaint against Watson, court documents saying she reflected how both assaults were smooth, sly and subtle, leading her to believe they were calculated and not the first time this has happened.
Two more victims were identified in August of 2014, one victim saying Watson massaged her “glutes” without her instruction, made inappropriate comments and touched her breasts.
When an article came out about Watson’s sexual assault in April 2018, another victim came forward, court documents saying she said Watson raped her on two occasions.
Another victim was identified in June of 2018, the victim saying she knew Watson as a massage therapy instructor at a local school.
The victim said she lost her husband in March of 2014 and that Watson offered her a free massage at his office on base, Watson telling her not to sign in and to sneak past the check-in desk.
When the victim arrived for the massage she said she laid down on the table with the sheet over her.
When Watson came into the room she told him she has had a lot of shoulder tension from the recent stress of her husband’s death and school.
Court documents say Watson disregarded her comments and started massaging her legs and thighs, moving to the victim’s upper leg area and asking if she “liked it.” The victim said she said nothing in response and hoped he would stop and move to her shoulders.
According to court documents, the victim then said Watson proceeded to get on top of her and rape her.
After the incident, Watson massaged the victim’s shoulders for a short time before leaving the room.
Court documents say the victim said she was in a daze, got up, got dressed and left the room, Watson acting as if nothing had happened.
Another victim was interviewed in July of 2018, saying she knew Watson through her boyfriend who worked with him about 10 years prior.
The victim said Watson picked her up from her house in February of 2014 and drove her to the base.
Watson completed the massage without incident before inappropriately touching the victim. The victim told Watson to stop, court documents say Watson ignored her and continued to rape her.
The victim said she was shocked and things were fuzzy after the rape. Watson then drove her home without her saying anything.
Court documents say the victim did not tell anyone about the rape at the time.
In April of 2014, Watson texted the victim, and court documents say before she could respond, Watson was at the door.
The victim said she reluctantly let Watson in and he said he was there to give her a massage.
The victim said she then laid down with her clothes on and Watson gave her a massage before taking her clothes off and raping her. Watson then got dressed and left.
Court documents say the victim became pregnant, the victim saying she had slept with her boyfriend a couple of days before Watson raped her. A paternity test showed that the victim’s boyfriend was the father.
A detective was given a tour of the Malmstrom Air Force Base gym in July of 2018, court documents saying Watson’s office and massage rooms were consistent with how two victims described them.
The manager of the gym who was giving the tour said Watson has been caught bringing people in without logging them in and that it has happened on more than one occasion. Court documents noting that two of the victims were not shown as logged in on the payment sheet.
Court documents also identify several other victims who had been subjected to sexual assaults by Watson.
Gene Lynn Watson has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.