CONRAD- Marias Greenhouse is having a garden party celebrating 30 years in business on Saturday, August 24.
All events are free and open to anyone, with food and drink provided by vendors from Conrad and Great Falls.
Tours featuring their herb and vegetable selections along with over 50 blooming planters and distinctive art will start at 10:00 A.M. and run through the afternoon.
Marias Greenhouse says they have some unique attractions including exotic berry bushes such as Goji Berry, Hapskap Berry and Sea Buckthorn.
Refreshments from Folklore Coffee will be available and a wine tasting will happen after lunch with a Barbeque in the early evening with music from Hell City Kitty.
You can find Marias Greenhouse at 264 Eagle Drive in Conrad.