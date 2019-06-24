GREAT FALLS - On June 24th, 2019, the four officers involved in a shootout with Charlie Marcotte gave their sides of the story on what happened during the fateful day.
The officers explained that at first, the situation was calm and felt controlled; however, Marcotte did have five fire arms in his possession, one of which was a rifle that was a similar make to an AR-15.
Emotions on the scene changed after Marcotte had put himself into a barricaded position and took aim at the officers with the rifle.
The officers spoke during the Inquest today about how they kept at a safe distance of roughly fifty yards from Marcotte's handguns.
However they knew if he used the rifle in his possession the lives of each officer and everyone in the area would be in immediate danger, as the rifle's accuracy and power at the range would be stronger, then the cover the officers had.
"We know that he could hear the commands, he knew that there were police officers out there, there was a police car in the middle of the road, uniformed police officers. He could hear the commands because he was responding to them, he knew what we were asking of him and yet he repeatedly pointed weapons at officers," said Sergeant Jim Wells, Training Coordinator for The Great Falls Police Department during the Inquest.
After one shot was fired towards the officers, they returned fire on Marcotte in what only took seconds to go from gun fire, to silence.
Officers on scene waited fifteen minutes before approaching Marcotte, in that time calling out to him and issuing orders to which he never responded.
Marcotte was killed on scene.
The jury ruled in a unanimous vote that the officers acted in self defense with no criminal intent.