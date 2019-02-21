Many Blessings 2 Daycare Center shuts its Doors after multiple complaints

A local Great Falls daycare, Many Blessings 2, has shut its doors after multiple complaints were filed with the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
According to DPHHS, the day care has been under a “probationary” status since July of 2017.
The complaints began in February of the same year, after it was found that children were moving about the daycare center without any supervision.
The latest complaint states not only were children unsupervised, but findings on the investigation showed the provider "continues to employ individuals who would endanger the physical or psychological health, safety and well being of the children in care." There are also multiple cases of alleged child abuse in the report, and that is just one report of six over the last two years.
We've reached out to the daycare director as well as DPHHS and are waiting for comment but not heard back. Our reporter also stopped by the daycare center today and was unable to get in or find anyone to talk to.
Many Blessings 2 can house up to 40 children and is just one of two centers listed under the same director.