...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH UP TO 7 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...LIBERTY, HILL, BLAINE, CHOUTEAU, CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN