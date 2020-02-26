GREAT FALLS- A victim reported to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, February 25, 2020, saying that on December 26, 2019, she was assaulted by Calvin Wayne Dusty Bower.
Court documents say the woman stated that on December 26, she and Bower were out driving back roads.
The victim said she told Bower several times to stop driving recklessly, and after being denied several times, she decided to jump out of the moving car and ended up in the ditch.
When Bower found the victim, court documents say he picked her up and slammed her to the ground multiple times before picking her up and putting her back in the car.
Once in the car, the officer affidavit says Bower slammed the victim’s head against the windshield before slamming the door shut while the victim’s hand was outside, causing a laceration.
When the two arrived back at the victim’s residence, the victim went to the bathroom to bandage her cut hand, Bower following her.
An argument then began, and as the victim reached into a cabinet to get a washcloth, Bower closed the cabinet door, hitting the victim in the face.
The victim then ran to the kitchen door trying to decide what to do next, the victim saying in court documents that she was fearful for her children so she did not leave.
Bower followed her to the kitchen door and then grabbed the victim by the neck.
The victim said after a few minutes her vision became narrow and she could not see well before Bower grabbed her by the back of the neck and slammed her on the kitchen floor.
When the victim came to, she saw her child sitting by her, court documents saying her child helped her to bed and stayed with her for several hours before she woke up the next morning.
The officer affidavit notes that the victim had visible injuries even two months later including a red scar on her right hand, a mark on her nose, a right black eye and a scar above her right eye.
Bower’s score on the Pre-trial Public Safety tool is level two. Court documents note that Bower has no prior partner or family member assault convictions although he has been previously charged twice and he has five prior failures to appear.
Calvin Wayne Dusty Bower has been charged with partner or family member assault and strangulation of a partner or family member.