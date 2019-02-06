In federal court on February 6th, 2019, a man has been sentenced after he admitted to beating a man to death on the Fort Peck Reservation in 2017.
According to the Department of Justice, Errol Wayne Longee of Poplar pleaded guilty back in November to Voluntary Manslaughter. Longee and the victim had been drinking in the backyard of a home when a fight broke out between the victim and another person. Longee then began attacking the victim, kicking him in the face and stomping on his head.
Longee is sentenced to six years & eight month in prison, and three years supervised released. He will also have to pay $2,816 in restitution.