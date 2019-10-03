GREAT FALLS- 81-year-old Lothar Konrad Krauth sentenced after police seized thousands of photos of child pornography from various electronic media found at his house.
The Department of Justice’s release says agents of the Great Falls Homeland Security Investigations team received a CyberTipline report in October of 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
NCMEC reported that the user of an internet provider address in Great Falls uploaded an image of a nude prepubescent boy.
Investigators found the address of the computer belonged to Lothar Konrad Krauth in Great Falls, and when officials executed a search warrant in October of 2018 they seized about 20 electronic media items from his home.
After searching through the media on the devices documents say photos of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct along with thousands of photos of child porn were found.
Lothar Konrad Krauth was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release along with a $9,000 restitution.