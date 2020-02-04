GREAT FALLS- A Havre man was sentenced Monday after breaking his girlfriend’s nose during an argument according to a release from the Department of Justice.
The release says 44-year-old James John Russell McConnell pleaded guilty in September to domestic assault by habitual offender.
In court records, the prosecution said McConnell assaulted his girlfriend in June of 2018 by bear-hugging her to a point where it was painful and hard for her to breathe. The prosecution also said McConnell verbally threatened her.
The victim was treated for a broken nose at the Northern Montana Hospital.
McConnell has three previous convictions for domestic assault according to the DOJ.
James John Russell McConnell was sentenced to 54 months in prison and three years of supervised release.