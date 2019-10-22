GREAT FALLS- A Heart Butte man has been sentenced after admitting to providing a minor with methamphetamine on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Gary Allen Jimenez pleaded guilty in July to distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 21 years of age according to a release from the Department of Justice.
According to the release, the prosecution said in court documents that FBI agents began investigating allegations of people on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation providing meth and other drugs to minors.
A witness told law enforcement that she was between 12 and 14-years-old when Jimenez provided her with meth on multiple occasions and even smoked with her.
Gary Allen Jimenez was sentenced to 33 months in prison and six years of supervised release.