Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN AROUND OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES BETWEEN BELT AND GEYSER, AND 3 TO 7 INCHES ON KINGS HILL PASS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS ON PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 200 FROM BELT TO GEYSER, AND HIGHWAY 89 OVER KINGS HILL PASS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...EXPECT RAIN TO CHANGE TO SNOW THIS EVENING, WITH PERIODS OF SNOW OVERNIGHT AND THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&