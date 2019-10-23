Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 75 MPH AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS, DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, LIGHT WEIGHT TRAILERS, AND CAMPER TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES BETWEEN BELT AND GEYSER, AND 3 TO 7 INCHES ON KINGS HILL PASS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...ROADS ARE SNOW COVERED AND ICY ALONG PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 89, AND OVER MARIAS, ROGERS, MACDONALD, AND KINGS HILL PASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&