GLACIER COUNTY- A Cut Bank man is charged after sending nude photos of himself and requesting photos from a 13-year-old along with telling the victim to delete messages, calls and photos they sent to each other.
Charging documents say a report was delivered to an official of the Cut Bank Police department alleging that between 2018 and August of 2019 a 51-year-old was communicating with a 13-year-old through social media.
According to the documents, 51-year-old Anthony Ray Heaton was talking with a 13-year-old through social media, sending the victim nude photos of himself and requesting that she send him nude photos of herself.
The victim told officers that when she told Heaton that she was supposed to speak to law enforcement about another incident, Heaton told her to delete all messages, calls, photos, “Snaps” and more between them so he would not get into trouble.
The victim said that she deleted all but one photo.
When officers obtained a warrant to search the Snapchat accounts of the victim and Heaton, along with a voluntary search of the victim’s phone, they found a nude photo of Heaton that he had sent the victim.
Anthony Ray Heaton has been charged with sexual abuse of children, indecent exposure and tampering with witnesses or informants.