GREAT FALLS- Two Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched late Saturday night to a report of a man acting strange, as if he was high on some kind of narcotic, in the backyard of a house on 4th Avenue south.
Court documents say an officer talked to the man, identified as Mathew William Rusk, in an alley and ordered him to take his hands out of his pockets several times, Rusk refusing the officer’s orders.
When officers approached Rusk to put handcuffs on him, he pulled away, hitting one officer’s arm as they touched his arms and tried to flee.
The officers forced Rusk to the ground, Rusk immediately getting back up and fleeing before officers caught up to him and forced him to the ground again.
While on the ground, Rusk began resisting arrest by pulling away, elbowing one officer in the mouth and biting their hand twice before the officers were able to place him into handcuffs.
According to court documents, Rusk was out on bond and facing two felonies for possession of drugs and criminal endangerment. Rusk also has a criminal history that includes convictions for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs from 2015, and a revocation of his sentence in that matter in 2017, as well as multiple misdemeanor convictions mostly related to illegal drugs.
Mathew William Rusk has been charged with two counts of assault on peace officer or judicial officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.