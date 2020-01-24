GREAT FALLS- Officers responded to a house on Third Avenue S. after the caller reported a man who was “out of control and refusing to leave.”
Court documents say the victim said she allowed Nathan Rolfs to stay with her for about a week but she wanted him to leave, saying she was concerned over Rolfs’ bizarre behavior.
When officers talked to Rolfs he initially said he was gathering things and planning to leave because the victim told him to.
Court documents say Rolfs stalled for 20 minutes and was escorted out of the house.
While on the porch of the house, Rolfs refused to leave and challenged the officers to take him to jail.
Officers told Rolfs he was no longer welcome and was trespassing as the victim wanted him to leave the property.
Rolfs continued to refuse to leave, and when officers tried to handcuff him he resisted, twisting and pulling away from the officers.
At one point, Rolfs grabbed officers and attempted to hit and claw at them with his hands.
Rolfs head-butted one officer and scratched another, causing injury and drawing blood to both, before trying to bite an officer’s fingers and attempting to kick a third officer while being put into leg restraints.
According to the officer affidavit, Rolfs told officers that he was high on bath salts and continued to fight with detention staff members after being taken to the detention center.
Detention staff members decided to use a taser to control and secure Rolfs at the detention center.
Court documents note Rolfs has an extensive criminal history.
Nathan David Rolfs has been charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer or judicial officer, criminal trespass to property, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.