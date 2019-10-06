Police in Hill County are warning community members to remain aware, after an unknown male was reported to have approached a home in Box Elder, posing as a police officer.
The incident happened early Friday, Oct. 4th. According to a press release from the Hill County Sheriff's Office, after the man approached the house and identified himself as a police officer, he told the resident to open the door. The resident then turned on the porch light and saw the man running away.
A deputy responded and confirmed the person knocking on the door was not a real police officer. Authorities were not able to find the man, but he is described as a dark-haired male, about six feet tall, with an average build.
The public is reminded they can always identify a police officer by their badge and department identification. You can also call 911 to confirm the person at your door is genuine.
With any further questions, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-265-2512.