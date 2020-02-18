GREAT FALLS- After two men got into an argument at a bar, court documents say one man pulled a gun from his vest and pointed it at another man’s neck.
An officer responded to the R&R Casino after a report of a disturbance, court documents saying dispatch advised they received a call from an employee about a person brandishing a gun.
When the officer arrived, employees told him Nicholas Geike put a gun to a man’s neck.
The officer affidavit says when the officer contacted the victim he refused to talk, only telling the officer his name.
Two employees talked to the officer about what happened, one, a bartender, saying Geike confronted the victim at the bar because of how the victim was treating him.
Geike walked up to the victim and they exchanged words, court documents saying the bartender told Geike it was ok, but Geike and the victim kept arguing.
The bartender then said he was helping other customers but looked over when he heard Geike say something along the lines of “Do it” and saw him holding a gun to the victim’s neck.
The bartender and another customer then separated the pair, Geike being escorted from the bar.
A second employee, a waitress at the bar, provided the same statement according to the officer affidavit, stating she saw Geike and the victim arguing before hearing Geike saying something to the effect of “Do it” and looking over to see Geike put the gun to the victim’s neck.
The officer affidavit says the waitress stated she was fearful, afraid for her safety, the victim’s safety and the safety of the other customers due to the gun.
Surveillance footage the officer reviewed from the bar showed Geike walk up to the victim who was sitting at the bar, court documents saying the pair shook hands. The victim stood up and got face to face with Geike, Geike then taking out a silver pistol from his vest and putting to the victim’s neck before shoving the victim back, keeping the gun to his neck. The bartender and a customer then came around the bar and separated the pair, a customer escorting Geike out.
When Geike was later located, the officer affidavit says he refused to talk to the officer.
Geike’s level on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool is 2, court documents saying he was flagged as likely to commit a violent offense while on release.
Nicholas Adam Geike has been charged with assault with a weapon and carrying concealed weapon in prohibited place.