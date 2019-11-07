GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls man who admitted to distributing methamphetamine as a part of a heroin and meth trafficking ring was sentenced Thursday.
David Owen Awberry plead guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute meth.
According to the release from the Department of Justice, the prosecution said that the Russell Country Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration had begun an investigation of a meth and heroin distribution ring in Great Falls in September of 2018.
Agents of the task force learned that Awberry redistributed meth and heroin for the ring.
Detectives talked to a person who said he got his meth from Awberry, and also found photos on Awberry’s social media of him holding a large amount of cash.
Awberry was arrested in April and when detectives searched his house, they found thousands of dollars in cash and confirmed that the money was from drug sales.
Awberry admitted to the detectives that he sold drugs, including meth, but would not identify his source.
The release also names two co-defendants, Anthony Beltran and Jacqueline Kirkaldie who were also a part of the group.
According to the DOJ release, Beltran used multiple people, including Awberry to redistribute drugs after getting a large quantity of meth and heroin from a source in California.
Anthony Beltran has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. Jacqueline Kirkaldie has been convicted in the case and was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.
David Owen Awberry has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release.