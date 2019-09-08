GREAT FALLS- On September 7th, several agencies responded to reports of a 42-year-old man on a raft floating down the Missouri River, dangerously close to the Black Eagle Dam.
Ira Hayes Henderson neglected to obey law enforcement to stop floating down the river. After Henderson was brought to safety by multiple agencies, police said they arrested him that evening for not complying.
Henderson was put in jail Saturday night just before 9 p.m. on charges of probation violation and violating bail conditions from a previous offense
Great Falls Police, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, and Search and Rescue Crews all responded to the incident.