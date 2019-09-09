Man on "raft ride" near Black Eagle Dam arrested after neglecting to listen to officers

GREAT FALLS- On September 7th, several agencies responded to reports of a 42-year-old man on a raft floating down the Missouri River, dangerously close to the Black Eagle Dam.
Ira Hayes Henderson neglected to obey law enforcement to stop floating down the river. After Henderson was brought to safety by multiple agencies, police said they arrested him that evening for not complying.
Henderson was put in jail Saturday night just before 9 p.m. on charges of probation violation and violating bail conditions from a previous offense.
Great Falls Police, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, and Search and Rescue Crews all responded to the incident.
Henderson’s criminal history dates back to 1995 when he was convicted of aggravated assault.
Since then he has spent time in and out of cascade county detention center on various charges of burglary, criminal endangerment, and robbery.
Henderson’s bail was fixed at 25 thousand dollars.
The area where Henderson was rafting is technically closed off to the public but is not the only place.
“The areas above and below the dams are closed to public access for public safety and those areas are marked with signs so we ask people that our recreating around dams on Montana’s rivers to stop and read the signs around the dams and waterways,” said Jo Dee Black, Public Relations Specialist, NorthWestern Energy.
You can start seeing signs posted on the Missouri river in town just below the 15th street Bridge and they continue up to black eagle dam.