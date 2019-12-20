GREAT FALLS- Two complaints were made early Tuesday morning saying that a man was screaming and a woman was begging loudly inside of an apartment on 11th Avenue South.
Court documents say when officers arrived a neighbor told them which apartment the disturbance was coming from, and said she heard what sounded like a physical disturbance between a man and a woman.
While the officers and the neighbor were talking outside of the apartment, court documents say they could hear an argument from inside and what sounded like a woman yelling and saying “stop”.
While waiting for backup, one officer noticed keys already inside the door’s deadbolt lock.
After a second officer arrived, they knocked on the door and the disturbance behind the door immediately stopped.
According to court documents, because of the circumstances the officers did not wait for anyone to open the door and used the keys in the door to enter the apartment.
As an officer was opening the door, someone in the apartment rushed to the door and stopped it from opening all the way.
Officers could see a man, identified as Thomas Walker, through the crack of the door who asked them who they were and why they were there.
One of the officers identified himself as a police officer and advised Walker to open the door.
Court documents say Walker refused and kept trying to force the door shut while officers told him several times that he needed to open the door so they could speak to him and the woman inside.
A pitbull could be heard inside the apartment barking at the officers, Walker telling the officers that if they came inside the dog would bite them.
The officers then forced entry into the apartment, one officer taking a fire extinguisher off of the wall and spraying Walker in the face, forcing him to back off from the door.
When the officers got into the apartment, court documents say Walker took a fighting stance and was tased by one of the officers.
Walker continued to resist and kept trying to get back on his feet and fight the officers, court documents say an officer hit Walker with a closed fist in his right rib for compliance.
Officers were then able to gain control of his wrists and arrest him before transporting him to the hospital to be evaluated since he was tased, sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher and punched.
The victim was found inside of the apartment in a back bedroom, officers observing several bruises and marks on her face, neck and right toe.
The victim told officers that around 1 am that day, she and Walker were gambling at a casino and Walker was upset and nervous about an appointment with Probation and Parole the next day.
Walker bought a pint of Fireball and drank it as they were driving around, he then got upset with the victim and accused her of cheating.
The victim said Walker drove behind the Benefis ER and dropped her off on a dirt road and forced her to walk home.
Around 4 am the victim arrived back home, and Walker was convinced she got a ride home from another man.
The victim was trying to convince Walker that she walked home when he grabbed her by the hair and forced her to the floor where he berated her with more insults of her infidelity.
The victim asked Walker to get her of water and he refused, the victim eventually going to the bathroom and drinking water from the sink.
While she was in the bathroom, the victim heard Walker going into their bedroom so she tried to escape out of the front door of the apartment.
Walker caught the victim outside of the landing and forced her back into the apartment by pulling her by her hair.
When Walker went back out to the hallway to see if anyone saw what happened, the victim closed the front door on him and locked the deadbolt.
Walker tried to use a key to open the door but the victim was holding the lock in a shut position, Walker eventually kicking the door open to get back inside.
The victim’s toe was hurt when Walker kicked the door open.
Walker took the victim into the back bedroom where he threatened to kill her if the police showed up, and when the officers knocked on the door Walker slapped her several times in the face and told her not to make a noise.
According to court documents, Walker is on probation in multiple cases, and when officers entered the apartment they noticed he had a Kevlar bulletproof vest on a recliner.
A probation and parole officer showed up and searched the apartment, taking the bulletproof vest with him.
No weapons or other contraband were found in the apartment, but court documents say Walker was not allowed to have the Kevlar vest by the conditions of his probation.
Walker is on probation for failure to register as a violent offender, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and felony partner or family member assault.
Walker’s bond was requested to be $200,000 because of the nature of the incident and the risk to the community or the victim if he is released.
Thomas John Walker has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and partner or family member assault.