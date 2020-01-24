GREAT FALLS- A woman was hospitalized after she says her husband put her in a chokehold.
An officer arrived at the hospital and talked to the victim, the officer noting in the affidavit that she was obviously upset and that her left arm was hanging limply at her side.
The victim told the officer that around 9:00 pm on January 22 she and her husband, David Coon, were going to bed when Coon dropped his phone and stepped on it out of anger.
The victim said she called her husband lazy and told him to just bend over and pick up the phone.
Court documents say Coon then became enraged by being called lazy and put the victim in a chokehold, yelling “Don’t call me names” several times.
The victim tried to tell Coon she could not breathe, but she could not talk because of the chokehold.
Eventually, the victim lost consciousness for an unknown amount of time and woke up again in bed.
The victim said she hoped it was a bad dream but soon realized she couldn’t feel her left arm, her throat and neck hurt and that she could barely talk.
After realizing what happened was not a dream, the victim located her 14-year-old son who said he saw what happened and begged her to go to the hospital.
Out of worry for ruining Coon’s career, the victim took her son and stayed at a hotel for the night.
The next day, the victim’s son again asked her to go the doctor to be checked, the victim reaching out to a friend to go with her to the hospital after dropping her son off at school.
At the hospital, the victim told medical staff what had occurred and staff notified law enforcement.
Court documents say Coon was arrested at his place of work and taken into custody. The State asked in court documents that Coon is not allowed to leave Malmstrom Air Force Base unless he has court.
David Scott Coon has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member.