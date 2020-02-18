GREAT FALLS- On February 17, a person reported they found their stolen car, valued at $12,000, with a man inside on the 900 block of North River Road.
Court documents say an officer was advised by dispatch that the person in the car was walking away on foot wearing a green jacket and two backpacks.
When the officer arrived at the area of 9th Street northeast, the officer affidavit says they saw a man, later identified as Joshua Lamere, matching the description walking westbound onto the Rivers Edge Trail.
The officer followed Lamere in a patrol vehicle, shouting at him to stop, Lamere turning and telling the officer he was not going to stop before running westbound.
Lamere then ran into an outhouse and locked himself inside.
The officer told Lamere he was under arrest and that he needed to exit the outhouse.
After more officers arrived, court documents say they sprayed oleoresin capsicum into the outhouse through a vent, Lamere unlocking the outhouse.
The officer affidavit says Lamere did not follow officers instructions, court documents saying Lamere “began a tug-of-war with officers, pulling on the door handle.”
When officers opened the door and removed Lamere from the outhouse, he actively resisted, pulling his arms away and refusing to be placed under arrest by physical resistance.
An officer inspected the outhouse and found Lamere disposed of a spoon, a syringe and other items in the outhouse waste compartment.
After Lamere was arrested, two syringes and a red handbag that contained pieces of foil with burned residue was found inside the backpacks he was wearing.
Lamere’s level on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool is three, court documents saying he has maxed out the PSA and is likely to commit a violent offense if released. Court documents also note that Lamere appears to be currently on pretrial release in Lewis and Clark County.
Joshua Blake Lamere has been charged with theft, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, resisting arrest and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.