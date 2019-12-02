HAVRE - Phillips County Sheriff's Departmentl tells KFBB 18-year-old Cash Taylor died after he was hit by a pickup truck along Highway 2 early Sunday morning.
The driver stopped and called 9-1-1.
Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle, Deputy Drake Molina and Reserve Deputy Sheriff Bruce Metcalf all responded to the crash near Saco at 12:49am.
An off duty police officer from Glasgow was also on scene and performed CPR on Taylor, but was unsuccessful. Sheriff Lytle says Taylor died from blunt force trauma.
PCSO says the investigation is underway but it appears drugs, alcohol and speed are not factors in this crash.