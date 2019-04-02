GREAT FALLS – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing $1800 worth of metal and engine parts from a local recycling company.
Bradley Arlyn Boulduc faces three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and one count of criminal mischief, according to court documents.
The owner of the company and victim of the alleged theft told police Friday that someone had broken into his property overnight and stole roughly 300 pounds of copper and four or five buckets of brass fittings.
Charging documents reveal that authorities found the missing property at Steel Etc, where an on-duty employee mentioned a man who came in early Friday morning to recycle them.
According to a print out scale receipt of the transaction, the suspect reportedly sold 14 pounds of #2 copper, 231 pounds of #1 copper, 90 pounds of brass, 161 pounds of radiators and one catalytic converter. The items have since been recovered.
Since the employee “found the male and the situation to be suspicious in nature,” he described the Boulduc’s appearance and license plate number to police.
Boulduc was arrested Monday at Pacific Recycling on unrelated charges, as he was reportedly attempting to sell stolen items related to a different case.
Boulduc’s bond is set at $10,000.