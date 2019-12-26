Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said this in a press release this afternoon:
On December 26, 2019, at approximately 0 5 hours, Deputies responded to 229 15th Street NE, in Black Eagle, Cascade County, Montana to a disturbance. Dispatch advised that Anthony Wall, later identified as the defendant in this matter, called 911 to report that he just cut his dad's neck. Deputies and medical units arrived and subsequently transported the male victim identified as, Clyde Wall, to Benefis Emergency Room with a laceration to the throat.
Detectives interviewed Wall, they learned that the victim, was in the bathroom of the residence getting ready for the day. Wall stated he and his father had a conversataon about work when the victim attempted to leave the bathroom. Wall advised that he grabbed a knife from the kitchen, which is immediately adjacent to the bathroom, and used the knife to cause serious bodily injury to the victim's throat. Wall described this as a face to face encounter. Detectives in the field and Emergency Room Staff confirmed that the injury on the victim's throat was consistent with the Wall's description. Detectives observed blood on the Wall's hands and shirt, consistent with his statement. Wall told Detectives that after he caused the injury to victim, he went upstairs to wake his brother, Dan Wall.
Detectives then interviewed the witness, Dan Wall (Wall's brother) regarding the events. Dan advised that the Anthony Wall woke him by saying "l did something to Dad". Dan said that he went downstairs to find his father in the bathroom and blood everywhere. Dan said that he ran back upstairs to get his phone so he could call 9-1-1. When Dan returned to the lower level, Dan advised that the victim had managed to stand up, and walk from the bathroom to the living room, then collapsed on the living room floor. Dan reported to be in shock and could do little to help the victim. Dan reported that the Anthony took his phone and called 9-1-1 to report the incident.
Based on the above information, the defendant's admissions, the witness account, blood evidence on the defendant, probable cause exists to arrest the Defendant for Attempted Deliberate Homicide, a felony, for attempting to cause the death of a person by causing a laceration to the victim's throat with a knife. Anthony Wall was remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center on the above charge.
The victim, Clyde Wall is currently in critical condition at the hospital.
