GREAT FALLS- A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13 year-old-girl with hearing and developmental disabilities will be finding out his fate any moment.
According to court documents, on the night of the alleged incident, Tome allegedly had shown the victim pornographic images, exposed himself to her, then raped her. Court documents say he did admit to looking at pornography, but denied ever showing them to the victim and denied sexually assaulting her.
Today, December, 4th Judge Pinski heard witnesses speak and closing arguments from both the state and the defense. The defense's argument is based on the fact that this 13-year-old girl's disabilities may have caused miscommunication in finding the person who sexually assaulted her.
As for the state, they say that Tome took complete advantage of the girl's disabilities assuming she would never be able to properly explain that she was raped.
"It's natural to want to favor a young handicapped teenager who's deaf," said Larry LaFountain, the Defense Counsel.
"You heard that it happened six times and that it hurt,” said Carolyn Mattingley the Deputy County Attorney.
The state also presented evidence including the victim's sheets, which had traces of blood. The defense responded by arguing there was another man's DNA found on the sheets which could lead to the suspect.
Right now, Tome will be in jail for 90 to 60 days as he awaits his sentence. We're told his sentence could be even longer because of the girl's age. He could face up to 100 years in prison and a 50 thousand dollar fine.