GREAT FALLS – A 48-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday on several felony charges related to the sexual abuse of four children under the age of 13.
Scott Wayne Ellison was accused of sexually abusing the children back in May 2018, according to Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki. Ellison was charged with three counts of sexual assault against children, two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of indecent exposure to a minor.
Ellison’s trial started Monday and went on through to Wednesday, with testimony from the children as well as their counselors and therapists.
Ellison was placed in custody after his verdict, and Cascade County District Judge John Kutzman has ordered his bond revoked. Ellison’s sentencing won’t have a date until an ordered pre-sentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation are done.
Ellison faces up to 100 years in prison on each of his charges due to the ages of the victims.