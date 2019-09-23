CASCADE COUNTY - One man is dead after a truck hoist crushed him Sunday evening near Power.
The call came in at 6:32pm to the Teton County dispatch stating an elderly man had been crushed by a hoist at the corner of Love and Gunderson Road near Power.
The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted by Mercy Flight.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
A neighbor in the area who responded to the incident said Mercy Flight did respond to the scene, but did a flyover when it was determined the man was dead.
Montana Highway Patrol and Teton County Sheriff's all responded, however due to where the incident happened Cascade County Sheriff's Office is taking the lead on this case.