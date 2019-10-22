HAVRE- A man was arrested by Havre Sector Border Patrol agents on October 11 and convicted for identity theft, false citizenship and fraud.
A release from Customs and Border Protection says Marcos Acddel Acosta-Rodriguez is a citizen of Mexico and was processed and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for holding.
“In the course of our immigration duties we encounter immigrants from many countries, some of which have an extensive criminal history. Arrests that involve identity theft are felt all across the country and are prevalent in communities everywhere,” said Havre Sector Border Patrol Chief Sean L. McGoffin.
According to the release, Chief McGoffin also stated that he is pleased when the actions of Havre Sector Border Patrol agents stop or prevent crime; going on to say that identity theft is a faceless crime that can take a significant toll on those affected in our communities.