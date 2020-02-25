GREAT FALLS- A man with eight former DUI convictions in other states has been charged with his ninth DUI after being pulled over early Tuesday morning.
At 1:19 am on February 25 an officer pulled a truck over for not having its headlights on.
Court documents say the officer made contact with the driver, Gregory Rhew, and asked for his driver’s license, proof of insurance and registration.
Rhew then began fumbling through several pieces of paper, court documents saying that while he was doing so, his foot hit the accelerator of the truck causing the engine to rapidly increase in RPMs.
Rhew then stopped shuffling through the papers and handed them to the officer.
Court documents say when Rhew spoke, his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and the officer could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.
The officer affidavit says Rhew initially told the officer he had been drinking, but only had a few beers before changing his story to say he had three beers and some wine.
The officer asked Rhew to get out of the truck and perform a standardized field sobriety test, Rhew scoring a 2 out of 8 on the walk and turn and a 1 out of 4 on the one-leg stand. Rhew refused to provide a preliminary breath test.
Dispatch advised Rhew had a suspended California driver’s license due to DUI convictions.
The officer affidavit says a criminal history check for Rhew indicated he had eight prior DUI convictions, making this his ninth.
According to court documents, Rhew has been convicted of several DUIs in California in 1996, 2001, 2003, 2005, and in 2008, and convicted of DUI once in Nevada in 2006.
Gregory Nash Rhew has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (4th or subsequent offense, alcohol and any dangerous drug, already through watch) fail to have two lighted headlamps during hours of dark and driving while suspended/revoked.