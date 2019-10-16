GREAT FALLS- An officer pulled over a car for an inactive/expired license plate on October 12 and smelt a strong marijuana odor from inside the car while speaking to the driver of the car.
Court documents say the officer asked the driver, identified as John William Jumper, how much marijuana was in the car.
“I have a little bit,” Jumper told the officer.
When the officer asked Jumper where it was he pulled a baggie from his pocket and gave it to the officer.
When the officer asked if there was more in the car Jumper told him that he had some in the backseat.
Jumper then reached into the back seat and handed the officer a shopping bag filled with 28 individual baggies of what was tested and found to be marijuana according to court documents.
Court documents also say that Jumper had a small digital scale in his other pocket that had a white powder on it that tested positive for methamphetamines, along with a marijuana pipe.
According to court documents, the total weight of marijuana seized was 116 grams and the manner that the marijuana was packaged was indicative of drug distribution.
Court documents say Jumper had no proof of insurance, he had a suspended license and the rear plates on the car did not belong to that car as they were suspended due to multiple no insurance violations.
Court documents also stated that Jumper has an extensive multi-state criminal history including sale of drugs, criminal endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
John William Jumper was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, driving while suspended/revoked, failure to carry proof of liability insurance, operating a vehicle with improper registration, and two counts of operating a vehicle with expired registration.