GREAT FALLS- Around 2 p.m. yesterday, December 1st, there was an injured 38-year-old woman walking in the middle of traffic yelling with her face visibly cut up when Great Falls Police said they responded to the scene at 8th St. N. and 3rd Ave.
Police said 31-year-old James Houston Parker was outside of a house where the injured woman was inside of when officers asked the man to come forward, but Parker refused their commands and went back inside the house.
After about an hour and a half later around 4 p.m. police got a search warrant. Before the police came on the scene with a search warrant Parker came outside. Police then went into the house where three other people were inside the residence.
In the meantime, officers got medical attention for the woman who was then transported to the hospital. She did have a few broken ribs which punctured her lung and caused it to collapse. Police told us Parker did assault the woman.
As a result, Parker was charged with aggravated assault, partner family assault and obstructing a police officer on top of four other warrants he had out for his arrest.
The three people inside the home were also charged with obstruction.