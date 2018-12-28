Man charged in Jakers burglary

One man is in custody after an attempted robbery of Jakers restaurant in Great Falls.
According to court documents Jared Decaccia forced entry into the restaurant on Christmas day and attempted to break into a safe. The safe contained more than $20,000 at the time of the attempted burglary.
Jakers suffered $1,500 in damages because of the burglary.
According to court documents an employee was contacted by Decaccia earlier and asked for information to access the safe prior to the burglary.
Decaccia was seen that evening driving around the car left at the scene of the burglary.
Deccacia also was found with a bucket full of items to use in a burglary including pry bars, grinders, and other tools.
He is charged with Felony Burglary, Felony Criminal Mischief, Felony Attempted Theft, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Possession of Burglary Tools.
The state requests his bond at $25,000.