GREAT FALLS – Months after a man was killed with a hatchet during a street fight in Great Falls, authorities are charging a suspect in the case.
James Michael Parker is charged with deliberate homicide in connection with death of Lloyd Geaudry, 45.
Court documents say weeks of tension between two feuding groups of people led up the deadly fight. Witnesses say Parker bought a hatchet and carried it with him for weeks leading up to the fatal fight in March 2018.
On the night of the killing, court documents say two groups of people met on the 2100 block of 16th St. S. with the intention of having a fist fight.
Lloyd Geaudry is identified as being a part of one of these groups.
Court documents say that just a few seconds into the fight, Parker threw the hatchet at Geaudry and hit him in the neck. Geaudry was killed almost immediately after he was hit and was left in the street, police say.
Parker is also accused of hitting another man with the hatchet twice in the head, although that male survived.
Parker, also known as "Chops," was in federal custody for violation of his release conditions since March 2018.
This week, he made his initial appearance in Cascade County Courthouse after officially being charged with deliberate homicide and 2 counts assault with a weapon. His bail is set at $500,000.