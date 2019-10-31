GREAT FALLS- An assistant manager at Sam’s Club in Great Falls told a GFPD officer that they found they were missing a Chromebook, 18 cell phones and a tablet.
The assistant manager told the officer he reviewed surveillance video and found an employee taking phones out of a locked storage unit.
According to court documents, the employee, Robert Joe Crawford, had stolen 18 cell phones, one Chromebook and one tablet, totaling $18,547.82.
When Crawford was arrested for the thefts, the officer found a small baggie of what was later tested positive to be methamphetamine.
Crawford said he was taking phones from Sam’s Club and selling them at a cell phone kiosk at Walmart to support his drug habit.
Robert Joe Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and theft.