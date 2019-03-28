GREAT FALLS – Cascade County Court charged a man Thursday for an alleged stabbing near 5th Ave S and 13th St S.
According to court documents, Benjamin Pitkanen III faces one charge of assault with a weapon.
Pitkanen reportedly entered the victim’s home on Sunday and asked him to get off his chair in the living room. As the victim gathered his belongings, Pitkanen started hitting him in the face. The victim fought back, and in response Pitkanen allegedly stabbed him in the back with a knife he had on his person.
The victim then left with another person, who witnessed the incident, and went to a friend’s home. He got his wound covered there before he was taken to Benefis ER for treatment.
Court documents reveal that Pitkanen has a criminal history of violent misdemeanors, including partner assault, sexual assault and resisting arrest. He is currently on probation for a conviction related to felony assault with a weapon.
Additionally, he also has other violations of court ordered conditions. Pitkanen reportedly failed to report to Veteran’s Treatment Court in January, and has an active warrant for $25,000 as a result.
Pitkanen’s bond is set at $100,000.