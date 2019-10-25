GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police Department Officers investigated a report of a six-month-old baby who was at the Great Falls Clinic Pediatrics with suspicious bruising on her backside.
A doctor had examined the baby and determined the bruising was non-accidental according to court documents.
When detectives interviewed the child’s parents the father, identified in court documents as Parker Horse Capture Shield, admitted to spanking the 6-month-old because he was frustrated.
Shield also said that he did it while the mother was at work on October 23 around 3:00 pm.
Parker Horse Capture Shield has been charged with one count of assault on a minor.