Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 9 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER KINGS HILL PASS, AND 1 TO 4 INCHES BETWEEN BELT AND GEYSER. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH OVERNIGHT. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THOSE HUNTING OR RECREATING OUTDOORS ON SATURDAY SHOULD EXPECT MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED OVER MUCH OF THE AREA, AND GUSTS TO 80 MPH POSSIBLE ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN AROUND OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. &&