GREAT FALLS- A man reported to police after another person pointed a gun at him while he was pulled over on the side of the road.
Court documents say the victim was driving on Sheep Creek Road when he pulled over and was watching a herd of elk.
The victim told officers that a green pickup truck then pulled in front of his truck and a man, identified as Jay Pribyl, got out and pointed a rifle at him.
The victim then put his truck in reverse to get away.
Pribyl put the gun back in his truck and began following the victim, the victim saying it sounded like Pribyl was yelling at him but he could not hear what was being said.
The victim saying that he went in the opposite direction to avoid any more confrontation.
Jay Travis Pribyl has been charged with assault with a weapon and disorderly conduct.